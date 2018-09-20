Rick Pitino has a Twitter account

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino won more than 1,000 games in 30-plus years, and, depending on who you ask, took his teams to six Final Fours and won two national championships.
His Hall of Fame resume now includes one tweet.
The 66-year-old grandfather’s first tweet Thursday went viral, not because it was in any way groundbreaking, but because it’s Rick Pitino on Twitter.
Pitino set up the Twitter account some time Thursday, and initially included a misspelling in the cover photo before it was fixed. The bio link also sent users to the wrong site initially.
But it all got sorted in the afternoon. At 2 p.m., Pitino had about 1,000 followers. And by 3:30 p.m., he had more than 4,500.
