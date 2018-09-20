September 19, 2018

If you're sick of spending hours in the grocery store reading labels or feel confused by conflicting information about food but want to eat a healthy diet, try Tarah Chieffi's new book. In 4 Weeks to Wellness she challenges people to only eat real food for 4 weeks, and she shows you how to make it easy. Everything from building balanced meals, meal prepping, meal planning, label reading, and more. The book outlines what real food is and stops the misconception that healthy eating is too expensive or time-consuming.