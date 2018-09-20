September 19, 2018

VFW Post 1170
Come celebrate America this weekend with VFW Post 1170. There will food, games, water slide, dunking booth, and an Elvis Presley tribute artist.
The Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars serves veterans, military families and their local communities.
VFW Auxiliary Presents
Family Freedom Festival
Saturday, 11am-5pm (rain date is Saturday, September 29)
107 Evergreen Road, Middletown
Elvis Presley Tribute Artist
All are encouraged to wear red, white and blue
4 Weeks to Wellness
If you're sick of spending hours in the grocery store reading labels or feel confused by conflicting information about food but want to eat a healthy diet, try Tarah Chieffi's new book. In 4 Weeks to Wellness she challenges people to only eat real food for 4 weeks, and she shows you how to make it easy. Everything from building balanced meals, meal prepping, meal planning, label reading, and more. The book outlines what real food is and stops the misconception that healthy eating is too expensive or time-consuming.
Learn more about Tarah’s book at WhatIGather.com. 4 Weeks to Wellness is available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.com.
