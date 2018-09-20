September 19, 2018

VFW Post 1170 and 4 Weeks to Wellness

By Lindsey Rudd | September 20, 2018 at 7:47 AM EST - Updated September 20 at 7:47 AM

VFW Post 1170

Come celebrate America this weekend with VFW Post 1170. There will food, games, water slide, dunking booth, and an Elvis Presley tribute artist.

The Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars serves veterans, military families and their local communities.

VFW Auxiliary Presents

Family Freedom Festival

Saturday, 11am-5pm (rain date is Saturday, September 29)

VFW Post 1170

107 Evergreen Road, Middletown

Elvis Presley Tribute Artist

All are encouraged to wear red, white and blue

Facebook.com/VFW Post 1170 Middletown, KY

elvisbydon.com

4 Weeks to Wellness

If you're sick of spending hours in the grocery store reading labels or feel confused by conflicting information about food but want to eat a healthy diet, try Tarah Chieffi's new book. In 4 Weeks to Wellness she challenges people to only eat real food for 4 weeks, and she shows you how to make it easy. Everything from building balanced meals, meal prepping, meal planning, label reading, and more. The book outlines what real food is and stops the misconception that healthy eating is too expensive or time-consuming.

Learn more about Tarah’s book at WhatIGather.com. 4 Weeks to Wellness is available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.