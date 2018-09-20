Man shot multiple times in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood of Louisville.
It was reported around 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 29th Street. That’s between Kentucky Street and Greenwood Avenue.
Police confirmed a man in his late 20s to early 30s was shot multiple times.
Emergency crews rushed him to University Hospital. He’s in critical condition, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman said.
Witnesses told police about a vehicle speeding away from the scene, MetroSafe said.
The victim has not been identified, but police do not believe he lives in the area of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
