Supplies needed to help emaciated horses in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Equine Humane Center recently received six horses suffering from severe malnutrition.
One of the horses was extremely skinny, with a very pronounced spine. Another horse is in clinic care because she’s too weak to stand up on her own.
“It’s really important that they get up and down at regular intervals during the 24 hour period, and to do that for this particular horse, she needed a big sling,” said Kentucky Equine Humane Center Executive Director Karen Gustin.
All of the horses were recently surrendered to the Kentucky Equine Humane Center. This means the organization now legally owns them, and can get to work on getting them healthy.
One thing the horses need a lot of, is food, including senior horse feed, and immune support supplements.
“We could use alfalfa hay, that is a really healthy type of hay, to start refeeding horses with,” said Gustin. “The greatest thing is to see a horse start to blossom and within a week, we’re going to see a difference."
All six horses are in need of food and other supplies. If you’d like to help, click here.
