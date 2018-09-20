Two found dead in Radcliff home

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been found deceased inside a house in Radcliff, where they were probably lying dead for a couple of days, police said on Thursday.
Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a welfare check in the 700 block of Magnolia Road, Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said.
The caller was a family member who said the employer of one of the residents at the home said the person hadn’t been seen at work in a couple of days.
Police had to use force to enter the property and found two people dead inside.
There was no sign of previous forced entry into the home, police said.
Officers have not released their causes of death, and they have not been identified.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.