Victim shows up at hospital after shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shooting victim who showed up at the hospital was injured in a shooting in Old Louisville, police said.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Brook and Oak Streets.
Witnesses told officers who arrived to the scene that a victim was rushed to University Hospital in a private vehicle. Detectives were then sent to the hospital.
Police have not released the condition of the victim.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
