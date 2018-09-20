Women accused of stealing nurse’s purse caught on camera

These women are suspects in the theft of a purse from Kindred Hospital.
By Laurel Mallory | September 20, 2018 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 4:52 PM
Police said the women have made purchases totaling more than $9,000 since the theft.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who stole from a nurse at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

The theft happened in August. Officers said two women stole a purse from the nurse’s office.

Since the theft, police said the women have racked up more then $9,000 in purchases.

Anyone with information about these women or their whereabouts should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

