Women accused of stealing nurse’s purse caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who stole from a nurse at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
The theft happened in August. Officers said two women stole a purse from the nurse’s office.
Since the theft, police said the women have racked up more then $9,000 in purchases.
Anyone with information about these women or their whereabouts should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
