About Us: WAVE 3 News station history

Last year was a busy one for WAVE 3 News, which rolled out a ROKU app, an Amazon Fire app and Derby City Weekend. The ROKU and Amazon products offer live and on-demand video viewing of WAVE 3 News content for cord-cutters. Meanwhile, Derby City Weekend is a lifestyle product that highlights local restaurants and happenings and the people and personalities behind them. You can visit DerbyCityWeekend.com here. If you prefer mobile apps, Apple users can get the app here, and Android users can get it here.