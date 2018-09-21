About Us: WAVE 3 News station history

On Nov. 24, 1948, WAVE 3 News became the first television station to broadcast on-air in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since that day, it has always been an NBC affiliate, proud as a peacock!
The following May, WAVE 3 News became the first television station to produce a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. The Ben Jones-trained Ponder -- breaking from Gate 3, of course -- made a late rush to win that 1949 race by, ahem, three lengths over Capot.
Under the ownership of the Norton family, WAVE 3 News' first home was located at the corner of Preston and Broadway, in downtown Louisville. About a decade later, the station moved one block west -- its current home -- to Floyd and Broadway.
Coaxial cable didn’t reach Louisville until 1950. Once it did, Livingston Gilbert anchored the news for both WAVE’s TV and radio audiences for nearly 40 years.
In the 1950s, WAVE 3 News launched a series called “Tomorrow’s Champions,” a show highlighting amateur boxers. One young local fighter named Cassius Clay even appeared on the show. He would later go on to shock the world as Muhammad Ali.
In 1962, WAVE 3 News became the state’s first television station to broadcast in color.
Also in the 1960s, the Norton family bought more television and radio stations. But as this growth was happening, the Nortons were enduring personal tragedies. In early 1964, original founder George Norton was killed in a car crash, and his only son died the same way just a few months later. Norton’s widow, Jane Morton Norton, took over as group chairman.
Once Norton solidified a corporate team, the group then changed its name to Orion Broadcasting, and began to grow its reach with news and weather content, plus editorials and even documentaries. News bureaus were established in Frankfort and Washington, D.C. Among the many national honors WAVE 3 News earned during this time of expansion was a Peabody Award in 1978.
Along the way, WAVE 3 News accomplished another historic first when Tom Wills became the Louisville market’s first-ever certified television meteorologist in 1969.
WAVE 3 News was the No. 1 station in Louisville for the better part of two decades, before the local market became more competitive in the 1970s. To this day, Louisville, the 48th-largest television market in the country, is considered by many in the industry to be the most competitive in America.
In 1981, Liberty Corporation bought Orion for more than $100 million, and merged the Orion stations with its Cosmos Broadcasting unit.
WAVE 3 News did some more pioneering in 1990, becoming the first local station to launch a 5 p.m. newscast. Jackie Hays anchored the show and stayed at WAVE until she retired in 2009 as the station’s longest-serving anchorwoman.
Speaking of longevity, the aforementioned Tom Wills retired from WAVE 3 News in 2009 after a station-record 40 years at Floyd and Broadway.
In 2005, Alabama-based Raycom Media announced plans to purchase Liberty; that sale was finalized early in 2006, and WAVE 3 News has been under the Raycom flag ever since.
In 2015, WAVE 3 News introduced Inside The Rail (Get it for Apple | Android), the Louisville television market’s only mobile app dedicated exclusively to the Kentucky Derby. Legendary turf writers Billy Reed and Jennie Rees, plus Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Dan Dry are the headlining contributors to the app that has treated racing fans to robust coverage of two Triple Crown champions in the last few years.
Last year was a busy one for WAVE 3 News, which rolled out a ROKU app, an Amazon Fire app and Derby City Weekend. The ROKU and Amazon products offer live and on-demand video viewing of WAVE 3 News content for cord-cutters. Meanwhile, Derby City Weekend is a lifestyle product that highlights local restaurants and happenings and the people and personalities behind them. You can visit DerbyCityWeekend.com here. If you prefer mobile apps, Apple users can get the app here, and Android users can get it here.
Digital cable subscribers can view alternative content on WAVE 3 News' two subchannels -- Bounce and Grit. Both operated by Katz Broadcasting, Bounce’s program lineup is targeted largely to an African-American audience, and Grit shows classic TV series and movies aimed at 25-to-55-year-old male viewers.
This year, Atlanta-based Gray Broadcasting formalized its interest in Raycom, and the merger will create the third-largest broadcast operator in America. The partnership is expected to be confirmed by the end of 2018.
Currently, WAVE’s live newscasts air during the following time slots each week on its main broadcast channel:
Monday-Friday
+ 4:30a-7a
+ 11a-12p
+ 5p-630p
+ 7p-730p
+ 11p-1130p
Saturday
+ 5a-730a
+ 6p-630p
+ 11p-1130p
Sunday
+ 6a-8a
+ 9a-10a
+ 6p-630p
+ 11p-1130p
Also
+ WAVE Country with Dawne Gee M-F 12p-1230p
+ WAVE 3 Listens Live M-F 1230p-1p
WAVE can be found all over social media:
+ Twitter: Main | Weather
Another feather in WAVE’s fedora of firsts was its weather Facebook page, which has always had by far the most fans of any local station’s weather Facebook page.
One of WAVE 3 News’ most memorable moments took place during the week following Muhammad Ali’s death in 2016. The station was honored to share its digital livestreams to viewers around the world, first of his jenazah service – a traditional Muslim prayer service – at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and then his funeral procession and service the following day. The week was a true celebration of the life of The Greatest, the city responded accordingly and WAVE 3 News was privileged to play the role of the messenger.
WAVE has long been honored to serve as Louisville’s community station, and has always taken pride in its many great relationships throughout WAVE Country. The Imagination Library, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation are currently some of the station’s biggest partnerships.
