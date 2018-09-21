Alert Day Update 9.21.18

4pm-11pm: The cold front moves in. There is still some question how active this front will be with thunderstorms, but the data still shows support for a broken line to form near the 6-8pm window. And it may form rapidly. The main issue here will be lightning for any outdoor events and especially the football games and delays will be possible. In addition, there will be a severe wind threat with some of the cells, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Make sure to keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy as the next 12 hours evolves as the rain chance/impacts will vary based on your location.