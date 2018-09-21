Alert Day Update 9.21.18

Last full day of summer will feature the heat and thunderstorms.
NOW-4pm: Spotty showers already this morning will soon fade east. We will then break back into sunshine and heat up. There is a band of thunderstorms west from an overnight boundary that may hold together to bring some t-storms west of I-65 through this period. Otherwise, just pop-up showers/thunderstorms expected mixed in this hot/humid setup.
4pm-11pm: The cold front moves in. There is still some question how active this front will be with thunderstorms, but the data still shows support for a broken line to form near the 6-8pm window. And it may form rapidly. The main issue here will be lightning for any outdoor events and especially the football games and delays will be possible. In addition, there will be a severe wind threat with some of the cells, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Make sure to keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy as the next 12 hours evolves as the rain chance/impacts will vary based on your location.
Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and cool. Drizzle is expected to develop that will increase in coverage to a light rain. This means very little movement in temperatures Saturday. Many will get stuck in the 60s!
Saturday night: Rain increases a bit more. Perhaps even heavy pockets developing near the Ohio River so we will need to watch this.
Sunday: The rain “zone” starts to shift back south into southern Kentucky by the afternoon.
The video will explain all of these changes as well as a quick update to the long term.
Fall arrives Saturday evening at 9:54pm !!!
