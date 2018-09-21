Alert Day: Watching thunderstorms this evening

ALERTS: Strong wind gusts possible Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We will start off with some sunshine that will help warm us up well in the 80s and even a few lower 90s later. There will be a risk for a couple of thunderstorms this afternoon.
The main chance will come with the actual cold front this evening. While the overall severe risk is low, a couple of warnings for high wind cannot be ruled out. More impacting will be the risk for lightning at the time for area high school football games. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App this evening if you have outdoor plans.
The front will settle to our south much of the weekend. This will allow for a cloudy and cool weekend. The rain looks fairly light and spotty Saturday but there are signs of a surge of more steady, moderate rate Saturday night and early Sunday. We will monitor that. Expect more rain/thunderstorms to kick off next week.
FORECAST
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Mix of sun/clouds. Isolated afternoon t-storm (30%). HIGH: 91°
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY): Evening t-storms (60%). LOW: 64°
SATURDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Steady drizzle or light rain possible at times (30%). HIGH: 70°
- EARLIEST ALERT: More strong t-storms possible next week
