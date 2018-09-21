Churchill Downs to build new rooftop seating area

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be a new place where 500 lucky fans will be able to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby and other races.
Churchill Downs announced today that they will construct a new Rooftop Lounge that will overlook the race track. The new 20,000-square-foot rooftop garden area will be an expansion of the Starting Gate Suites, which opened for teh 2018 Kentucky Derby.
Located at the north end of the racetrack, Rooftop Lounge guests will have a panoramic view of Louisville along with access to several upscale bars and various food offerings in a cozy yet party-like atmosphere.
A tiered balcony that looks down on the top of the homestretch will provide fans the view for Churchill Downs' races and will overlook the start of the Kentucky Derby.
“Rooftop bars are a hot trend in the hospitality industry,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack, “and the addition of this sensational new space atop our Starting Gate Suites will be a great benefit to our facility and deliver another unique guest experience at Churchill Downs.”
Construction will begin after the Breeders' Cup and will be completed before the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.
If you’re looking for more information or are interested in purchasing Rooftop Lounge tickets, contact the Churchill Downs sales department at (502) 636-4450 or sales@kyderby.com.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.