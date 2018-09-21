Five Questions on the Bowman Field Aviation & Military Festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bowman Field is one of the longest continuously operating commercial airports in the United States.
In 2020, it will celebrate 100 years!
The airport is on 426 acres near Seneca Park.
The weekend of October 6 and 7 will be the 3rd Annual Bowman Field Aviation and Military Heritage Festival. This features rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, military vehicles and equipment, and post war anniversary exhibits.
Having been in the past I can tell you it’s an excellent weekend activity for the kids!
You can even purchase a ride on one of the aircraft, including a 1930s Ford TriMotor, WW2 TBM Avenger fighter, WW2 B25 Bomber, Stearman bi-plane, AT6 WW2 trainer, Waco BiPlane, Vietnam Huey helicopter, modern day trains planes and more.
Patrick MacDonald is the President of the Bowman Field Foundation and has been busy planning this year’s festival. He grew up near Bowman Field and started flying in his late teenage years. After college, he got his FAA license in the late 1980s.
Today he flies mostly single engine planes, but he’s flown blimps, experimental planes and those built at home. His motto is “If it will fly, I’d like to fly it.”
Here are my five questions with Patrick MacDonald on the Bowman Field Aviation and Military Festival.
1. How did you come up with the idea of the Bowman Field Aviation & Military Festival?
There have been many festivals and shows at Bowman over the past 100 years. Our festival is keeping with the time honored traditions at Bowman. Back in 2014, The Bowman Field Foundation decided to create this current festival building on the many that came before us. Our efforts are focused on creating a family fun event that will lead up to our big celebration in 2020, the 100th birthday of Bowman Field. In 2017, we partnered with the Spirit of 45 celebration to create the festival we enjoy today. The Festival provides an opportunity for everyone to come “inside the fences” to see, touch, interact and fly in aircraft from yesterday and today. We are fortunate to have Bowman Field centrally located in our community and accessible to all.
2. What got you interested in aviation?
Growing up in Seneca Gardens, I was absolutely fascinated with all things aviation. My dad Jim was too, and sparked my love and passion from a very early age. Back in the early 70s, Bowman Field was one of the most busy airports in the world, believe it or not. Flight training, military and corporate operation made Bowman the place to be as a pilot. A funny story about my love for Bowman -- as a child we had play boundaries set by my military trained father, and Pee Wee Reese Road was off limits unless adult supervision was present. Dad traveled five days a week, so while he was gone, I would cross the boundary line to get inside the fence and experience Bowman Field. In those days we could walk around pretty freely, touch the planes, walk the hangers, talk with the pilots, crew and mechanics -- what an absolute perfect way to spend my summers! One day, the Goodyear blimp came to town for a two week stay. I would run to the airport every day to see the blimp and talk with the crew. During the blimp’s visit, WAVE 3 TV was doing a video shoot/story all about the blimp. When I got home, my dad happened to be watching WAVE 3 News at 6, saw me at Bowman, called me aside and grounded me for two weeks for crossing my boundary….. Oh well, it was well worth the risk.
3. Why do you think it’s important for our younger generation to learn of the history of aviation?
If history is not taught and promoted it’s too easily forgotten. Aviation has only been around for a little more than 100 years. Rarely do we get a chance to pass along history by the men and women who actually created the history being remembered. The Bowman Field Foundation is highly focused on protecting and promoting the rich history of Bowman Field. So very few people realize just how important this field has been to the military and aviation history we teach today. From the beginning days of flight, Bowman Field has been there... Charles Lindbergh, airmail, flight nurses, flight surgeons, WW2 glider training, corporate travel, flight training… I could go on and on.
4. What plane do you find most fascinating that will be part of the festival?
So hard to pick just one plane. They are all so integral in the history of the field. If I had to pick one, it would have to be the Douglass DC3. It was one of the most influential airplanes in aviation history. It flew passengers, cargo, airmail, troops, etc... And many of them are still flying to this day. Flagship Detroit is a festival favorite which actually flew scheduled passenger service out of Bowman Field during the 30s and 40s. So great to have her back home for a visit!
The oldest plane there will be The Ford TriMotor which was built in 1928. It was first used on the Transcontinental Air Transport service that used trains and planes to travel from New York to L.A. It will be flying around Louisville the week of the event and will be offering public rides starting Thursday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 7. It is dear to my heart as it was the last plane ride I was able to take with my recently deceased father and son. I mention this only because of how precious the Ford TriMotor is and how precious life and life memories are.
5. Where do you find the planes and the owners to take part in this event?
The planning team works throughout the year finding the perfect planes to feature at the festival. The aviation community is a tight-knit bunch that love everything about planes and flying. We make cold calls to owners, owners call us. Several of the vintage warbirds are owned by non-profit foundations that are always looking to visit airshows and make their flying history available to the public. There is no rest for the weary when putting together an aviation festival. Many factors such as weather, finances, mechanical issues, pilot schedules all play a key role in a successful show. As I tell my team often, “there’s the festival you plan to have, the festival you have and the festival you wish you would of had.” We work hard to keep those three versions close together.
