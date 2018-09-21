Five Questions on the Bowman Field Aviation & Military Festival

Growing up in Seneca Gardens, I was absolutely fascinated with all things aviation. My dad Jim was too, and sparked my love and passion from a very early age. Back in the early 70s, Bowman Field was one of the most busy airports in the world, believe it or not. Flight training, military and corporate operation made Bowman the place to be as a pilot. A funny story about my love for Bowman -- as a child we had play boundaries set by my military trained father, and Pee Wee Reese Road was off limits unless adult supervision was present. Dad traveled five days a week, so while he was gone, I would cross the boundary line to get inside the fence and experience Bowman Field. In those days we could walk around pretty freely, touch the planes, walk the hangers, talk with the pilots, crew and mechanics -- what an absolute perfect way to spend my summers! One day, the Goodyear blimp came to town for a two week stay. I would run to the airport every day to see the blimp and talk with the crew. During the blimp’s visit, WAVE 3 TV was doing a video shoot/story all about the blimp. When I got home, my dad happened to be watching WAVE 3 News at 6, saw me at Bowman, called me aside and grounded me for two weeks for crossing my boundary….. Oh well, it was well worth the risk.