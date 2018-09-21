Ft. Mitchell man gets 8 years for having 3K child porn images on computer

FT. MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) - A Ft. Mitchell man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography.
Jeffrey Harney, 53, has pleaded guilty to having the child pictures on his computer, according to the FBI and Robert M. Duncan, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
“Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on his residence and located approximately 3,640 images -- including 1,199 videos -- of child pornography on Harney’s computer equipment," said Duncan.
Harney must serve 85 percent of his sentence, which is about seven years, and then be under supervision for 15 years after his release. He must also register as a sex offender.
He will have to pay over $18,000 in restitution to the victims in this case.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.