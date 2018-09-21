Fugitive Shawn Christy captured, arrested in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fugitive Shawn Christy, who has been on the run since June, was found and apprehended by authorities in Ohio, officials said.
Christy was captured on Friday afternoon in Mifflin Township, Ohio, WKYC reports. That’s in northeast Ohio.
Considered armed and dangerous, Christy, 26, was wanted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Secret Service for multiple offenses.
A judge issued a federal warrant after he posted threats on Facebook against a Pennsylvania politician and President Donald Trump. He was also in Kentucky and made threats against Adair County resident and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyers.
The manhunt for Christy spanned several states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Christy also said he would use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”
