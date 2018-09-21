Goodwill to host expungement clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host its second free expungement clinic.
The clinic will take place Friday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their career services office on Broadway.
Goodwill is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Corrections' Division of Reentry Services and the Legal Aid Society to offer a step-by-step guide to the expungement process. They will review the charges that qualify for expungement and consider income levels in regard to the cost of having a charge expunged. Those who meet certain criteria could have their records expunged for free.
“Partnerships like this one allow us to fulfill our mission and provide our clients with the holistic services they need to transform their lives," Neva-Marie Polley Scott, Executive Director of Legal Aid Society, said. "The reentry work that Legal Aid Society and Goodwill are doing, specifically around expungement, enables our clients to obtain a fresh start. By clearing out a criminal record, our clients are able to obtain employment or get a better job to provide for their families, stabilize their incomes, and achieve their goals in life.”
“Goodwill works hard every day to support people who want to work, but need help getting a foot in the door or simply a second chance," Amy Luttrell, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said. "We’re proud to have strong partners working by our side so Kentuckians can work towards realizing their potential when given an opportunity.”
Clinic participants will learn about Goodwill’s Soft Skills Academy which is a series of free classes that teach skills important for the job market. Those who complete the classes will receive a Work Ready Certificate and will be partnered with a career coach to help them prepare for and find employment.
Their first clinic in June helped around 100 people.
