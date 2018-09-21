Goodwill to host expungement clinic

“Partnerships like this one allow us to fulfill our mission and provide our clients with the holistic services they need to transform their lives," Neva-Marie Polley Scott, Executive Director of Legal Aid Society, said. "The reentry work that Legal Aid Society and Goodwill are doing, specifically around expungement, enables our clients to obtain a fresh start. By clearing out a criminal record, our clients are able to obtain employment or get a better job to provide for their families, stabilize their incomes, and achieve their goals in life.”