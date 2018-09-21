LMPD K-9 becomes trapped stopping burglary suspect

Bosco was trapped briefly while tracking the burglary suspects.
By Charles Gazaway | September 21, 2018 at 4:02 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 4:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police K-9 went above and beyond to solve crime.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Farm Boy Market at Dixie Highway and West Oak Street in the Park Hill neighborhood. According to police, three people broke into a closed day care at the west end of the building so they could enter a cell phone store.

The building at 1800 W. Oak Street houses a grocery store, cell phone store and a day care center.
Bosco, the LMPD K-9, went in and found one of the suspects in the attic of the store. At some point, Bosco fell about 15 feet and was trapped behind a refrigerator and wall.

Bosco was freed and is doing fine. The three suspects were taken into custody.

