LMPD K-9 becomes trapped stopping burglary suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police K-9 went above and beyond to solve crime.
Around 6 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Farm Boy Market at Dixie Highway and West Oak Street in the Park Hill neighborhood. According to police, three people broke into a closed day care at the west end of the building so they could enter a cell phone store.
Bosco, the LMPD K-9, went in and found one of the suspects in the attic of the store. At some point, Bosco fell about 15 feet and was trapped behind a refrigerator and wall.
Bosco was freed and is doing fine. The three suspects were taken into custody.
