MetroSafe: LMPD officer trapped in car after crash on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are working a crash involving a Louisville Metro Police officer’s cruiser and another vehicle.
It happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Winston Avenue. That’s south of Trevilian Way, near Assumption High School.
Police confirmed an officer is involved in the wreck. It was reported the officer was trapped in the car, MetroSafe confirmed.
MetroSafe said police are blocking a route to rush the officer to University Hospital.
It is not clear how badly the officer is hurt or if anyone else was injured.
A WAVE 3 News photographer on the scene said it was a head-on crash.
At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.
This story will be updated.
