Louisville bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver in Hardin County

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - In the early morning hours, a man riding a bicycle on the side of US 31W in Hardin County was hit by a car and killed.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of US 31W, also known as North Dixie Boulevard, and Bullion Boulevard.
Troopers said their preliminary investigation revealed 24-year-old Charles Montgomery, of Louisville, was riding his bicycle in the southbound emergency lane when he was hit by a car also going southbound.
The driver of that car, 58-year-old Brian Casey, of Rineyville, kept going for about a mile before stopping, police said.
Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.
Casey was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
When he was released, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with death or serious injury.
Casey is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
He is due in court on Friday morning.
KSP said the crash is still under investigation.
