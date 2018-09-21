Male visits Butler in our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville, KY (WAVE) - #1 Male at #5 Butler, it's our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week.
The Bulldogs are 5-0 and have outscored those five opponents 198-6.
“Male is well coached on defense, those guys fly to the football on film,” Butler head coach Gary Wheeler, Jr. said. “They play with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy. We’re just going to do what we do and see what happens.”
Butler is 4-1, their only loss a 35-34 setback to DeSales. The Colts scored in the final seconds on a Hail Mary. The Bears average 46.8 points a game.
“We’ve got a great offense, great skill guys, great offensive line, and we’re just going to play football,” Wheeler added.
“Our defense, we’ve had to do some extra work this week and hopefully our guys will be able to execute on Friday night,” Male head coach Chris Wolfe said.
The last time Male and Butler faced off was in the playoffs last November. The Bears beat the Dogs 14-6 at Male.
“You always remember the last game, especially when it was a disappointment like that,” Wolfe said. “We used it in a positive way in the offseason, that’s the best way to use it, but you don’t forget. So yeah I think there is some, we’ve been thinking about this game and everybody that beat us last year. I think that’s just kind of what you use for motivation in the offseason.”
“We don’t like how they celebrated and we just want revenge on them,” Male wide receiver Cainel Isom said.
The game is set for 7 p.m. kickoff at Leonard Bloss Stadium. We’ll have highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night.
