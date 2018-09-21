Man arrested for DUI, killing Louisville bicyclist has extensive criminal history

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - The man police said was intoxicated when he hit and killed a bicyclist in Hardin County has faced multiple DUI charges in the past and served time in prison.
Brian Casey, 58, of Rineyville, was arrested Thursday morning.
He was driving on US 31W in Radcliff when police say he hit a Louisville man riding his bicycle on the road’s shoulder. Kentucky State Police said Casey kept driving for about a mile before stopping.
Charles Montgomery, 24, of Louisville, died at the scene.
Casey was arrested for DUI, manslaughter and leaving the scene.
Friday morning, Casey appeared in Hardin County court via a video feed from the jail to answer to those charges.
The judge said Casey was charged with DUI, first offense in the last 10 years.
However, prosecutors in court said he was charged with nine prior DUIs in the state of Kentucky. The judge confirmed that to be true, though those charges were indeed brought against him more than 10 years ago.
WAVE 3 News looked into his criminal history and found an extensive record with multiple cases dating back to 1994 in Jefferson, Hardin, and Breckinridge Counties. He also faced charges in Meade, Fayette and Grayson Counties over the years.
The majority of the charges brought against him were alcohol-related, though court records showed he served time for a theft charge and also faced a couple of weapons charges.
The judge said Casey was charged with DUI, fourth offense in 2002. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison. He was also charged with promoting contraband in 2003, while serving a 10 year sentence, according to court records.
It’s not clear how much time he ended up serving, but there is a gap in his criminal history from 2003 to 2011.
Casey remains in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, the judge ordered him not to drive or consume alcohol.
He told the court he plans to hire a private attorney.
Casey is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 28.
