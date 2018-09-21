Metro Councilman concerned about where riders leave Bird scooters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One-hundred Bird scooters, that riders grab and drop off freely, are available to rent in Louisville.
People are using them daily, but one concern has come up since the scooters launched.
Metro Councilman Bill Hollander has represented District 9 since 2015. He likes the idea of having the scooters, but wants people to be mindful of where they leave them.
“I represent a district that has a large number of blind and visually impaired people who are on Frankfort Avenue a lot,” Hollander said.
Hollander said on Wednesday he saw a scooter parked in the middle of a sidewalk.
He posted the photo to Twitter.
“Keep [the sidewalks] clear for pedestrians. And that means don't ride and park it in the middle of a pedestrian zone,” Hollander said.
Bird, the electric scooter sharing company, has safety guidelines on the scooters, in the app and on their website for riders.
Bird’s website states, “No riding on sidewalks unless local law requires or permits,” and riders should “Park Birds out of the public right of way.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.