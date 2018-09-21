$2 million oncology pharmacy headquarters opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ribbon cutting was held today at the newest company headquarters in WAVE Country.
Onco360, the largest independent oncology pharmacy in the country, opened its new $2 million headquarters in Louisville on Thursday.
Mayor Greg Fischer helped cut the ribbon at the 3:30 p.m. ceremony at 13410 Eastpoint Center Drive. The location is just off of La Grange Road.
The pharmacy is specialized to serve the needs of cancer patients, oncologists, hospitals, cancer centers, manufacturers and health plans. It dispenses nationally.
Onco360 is a flagship brand of PharMerica Corporation, and was founded in 2003 to bring together stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process.
