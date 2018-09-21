More electrical repairs to begin following fires, power outages at Riverview Towers

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Two fires and a total power outage have created problems inside Riverview Towers in New Albany throughout the summer. Now, the New Albany Housing Authority says more electrical repairs are needed to the building but it won’t totally fix the problem.
“I was afraid that something catastrophic was on the horizon,” said Bill Eastridge, a resident at Riverview Towers in New Albany.
He and other residents chat at a table on the first floor of Riverview Towers before a meeting with the housing authority, voicing concerns and sharing rumors about the future of the building. Many wait nervously for news just weeks after the building lost power from two fires, relocating residents to hotels for a few days in August until some temporary repairs could be made.
“It’s a very nice place. We’ve obviously had some problems here in the last few weeks, but I don’t think really anything unusual for a building this old,” Eastridge said.
“We really didn’t kind of explain exactly what happened, so I really wanted to start there this morning, because I think that’s important,” Duggins said to residents gathered inside Riverview Towers for a meeting Friday.
An explanation of what has happened and what the housing authority and HUD are working to do next is something residents have the right to know, Duggins said, but that doesn’t mean there are simple answers to the building’s problems.
"Just to get to back to where we were, which does not solve the overall issue that we have with the design with the building, is another million dollars,” said David Duggins, Executive Director for the New Albany Housing Authority.
Duggins said to solve the issue and make needed repairs so an accident like this doesn’t happen again would cost more.
“To fix that so that it would never happen again is over four million dollars,” Duggins said.
Duggins met with residents, explaining that the two fires weeks earlier stemmed from routine plumbing work on the boiler.
“It was the 110 power that went out first, due to the first fire incident that we had. And then, our second fire incident caused by the same plumbing issue that we had, our 220 system was done. So it was our electrical system in general,” Duggins said.
”It flushed into our overflow system and went, because of the design and our structure, went straight down into our electrical system which caused the fire, the very first fire. The second was a short out also but still stemming from that same water incident that we had.”
Housing residents in hotels and feeding them in August when the tower was closed from the power outage cost the housing authority $15,000 per day. Repairs to the 110 power system and buying portable air conditioners for all residents cost around $140,000. Making the next round of repairs to the 220 power system will cost an additional $140,000 but still, those repairs will all be temporary fixes.
“Even these costly repairs, they do not permanently repair the fatal flaw that we have for the electrical design here,” Duggins said.
Repairs made to the 110 power system in August, Duggins said, allows lighting and some power supplies to be restored. Work will begin Monday on repairing the 220 power system to the towers. The work will happen inside the building, not outside like the previous repairs, and when they’re complete it will restore power to power systems that run the heating and air conditioning systems inside Riverview Towers. For residents, that means a steady supply of heat throughout the winter.
They’re working with HUD to determine what will happen next to the Towers and put together a plan. In the meantime, the housing authority will meet with the 150 residents living there one by one to answer questions.
“This is reassuring to me that they are going to keep us here,” said Sandie Fulton, a Riverview Towers resident for around five years.
Until repairs to the 220 power supply are finished, residents will get portable heaters. Those repairs are expected to take two to three weeks to complete. Fulton and Eastridge said they believe the housing authority is doing all they can to keep them here and give them a safe place to stay, something many residents hope to see continue in years to come.
“We’ll use the heaters until they get it up and running. And I’m glad they’re not going to just move us out wholesale and tear this building down because it’s got a good history here,” Fulton said.
“I hope it would last long enough for me to be here for years to come,” Eastridge said.
