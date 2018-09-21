New app aimed at saving lives in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Clark County Health Department is pushing for locations with defibrillators to sign up for a new app.
PulsePoint is a tool used nationwide to connect resources in the tense moments of cardiac arrest.
The app has not been rolled out yet, but the first phase is getting people to sign up to create a network. Once the app goes live, a notification will be sent the moment dispatch is notified of a public incident. Those who are CPR-certified will be notified to assist while EMS is on its way.
The app also notes where all defibrillators are located in a community as a reference point. Health officials always say every minute counts, and creating a network of information that includes defibrillator and volunteer locations can be the difference between life and death.
Click here for more information about PulsePoint.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.