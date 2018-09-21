PREVIEW: Malik Cunningham to start for Cards; UofL prepares for balanced UVA offense

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals begin conference play about where they were expected to be: 2-1 after three games.
A season-opening loss to Alabama wasn’t much of a shocker, but two less-than-dominant wins against weak sisters Indiana State and Western Kentucky may have surprised some Cards fans.
Nonetheless, here is UofL, hitting the road, hoping to stay focused before next week’s home date with Florida State. What the Seminoles may lack this year in being a well-coached football team they might make up for a little bit simply by being Florida State.
Virginia also brings in a 2-1 record. Like UofL, the Cavaliers have beaten two Group of Five teams (Richmond and Ohio) and lost to a Power 5 squad (Indiana).
Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff at marks the ACC opener for both teams. It also marks the first career start for quarterback Malik Cunningham. The redshirt freshman has come off the bench in UofL’s last two games to help lead the Cards to victories.
“It’s a feeling that I’ve been waiting my whole life,” Cunningham said. “I’ve waited for the opportunity to prove what I can do. I just have to keep going and keep working.”
Cunningham became only the fourth quarterback in school history to rush for 100 yards in a game. In Saturday’s 20-17 defeat of Western Kentucky, he ran 21 times for 129 yards.
“This is just how I play, it’s just natural,” Cunningham said. “I like to make plays with my feet and try to make things happen on each and every play.”
Defensively, UofL will have to prepare for a balanced Virginia offense. UVA is averaging 446 yards -- 221 yards rushing and 225 yards passing -- and 34 points per game, but September statistics are sometimes misleading about a team’s actual potential, considering the competition.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins, a junior college transfer, has thrown for 670 yards and seven touchdowns, and has rushed for 239 yards and two more scores. He’s second on the team in rushing, giving the Cavaliers a dynamic weapon at the quarterback position.
“We’ve got to be able to do a good job defensively,” UofL coach Bobby Petrino said. “The quarterback can throw the ball and run it. They run a more option game than they have in the past, so that’s something that’s new to them, and also, new for us to defend.”
Feature back Jordan Ellis, a senior, leads the Cavaliers with 380 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
It’s Military Appreciation Day at Scott Stadium on Saturday.
