Questions about evidence collection raised in case of man charged with murder of ex-cheerleader

By PHYLICIA ASHLEY | WAVE 3 News
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just over two years ago, a former University of Louisville cheerleader died in what police believe was a drunk driving crash. Now, the attorney for the man charged wants to know more about how the evidence against his client was collected.
Investigators say Bradley Caraway, 36, was behind the wheel of the car during the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2016 that crashed and killed Shanae Moorman, 25. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 64 East to the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) North.
Moorman was killed when the Honda Accord overturned and she was ejected. A check of the vehicle registration showed Caraway was the registered owner.
About three hours after the accident, Caraway was spotted walking along the Snyder near the Taylorsville Road by a Jeffersontown police officer. The officer said Caraway appeared to be intoxicated, was wearing no shirt or shoes and had injuries that were consistent with being involved in a traffic crash.
During today’s pre-trial conference, David Lambertus, Caraway’s attorney, requested a motion for the warrant used in the case. Officers say Caraway’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. Caraway is facing four charges, including murder and leaving an accident.
Moorman’s family filed a civil suit against Caraway and the bar that served him alcohol on the night of the accident.
Another pre-trial conference is set for October 19. The trial is expected to start in November.
