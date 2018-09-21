September 20, 2018

2,050 heart attacks and 2,175 strokes happen everyday in this country. By the end of the day, half of these people will have died. The other half will have long journeys ahead of them.
Help the American Heart Association get America more active by supporting the 2018 Kentuckiana Heart Walk. The walk promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living for the whole family. The Heart Walk is about creating hope, inspiring change and celebrating success for all who commit to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke in their own lives.
2018 Kentuckiana Heart Walk
Saturday, 8am
Waterfront Park Great Lawn
1 and 3 mile options
Bring your family and well-behaved pets
Adrian Sanchez and Tanyaradzwa Tawengwa perform with Taylor Burkhardt on the piano.
Kentucky Opera
Mozart's The Magic Flute
Friday and Sunday
The Brown Theater
Tickets start at $20
Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT) of Louisville is a non-profit organization that supports and funds autism programs for the entire family. They're dedicated to easing the autism journey through ongoing support, education and programs.
FEAT was founded in December 1999 by a small group of parents that needed support navigating their children's complex medical problems and educational needs. They're now a group of families with a growing membership.
FEAT of Louisville
Create a Stir About Autism
A Night at the Museum
Friday, September 28, 6:30-Midnight
Frazier History Museum, $125
Tastings from Vincenzo's, silent and live auctions and dancing with 100% Poly
Steampunk look or cocktail attire
