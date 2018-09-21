September 20, 2018

Kentuckiana Heart Walk, Kentucky Opera, and FEAT of Louisville

By Lindsey Rudd | September 21, 2018

Kentuckiana Heart Walk

2,050 heart attacks and 2,175 strokes happen everyday in this country. By the end of the day, half of these people will have died. The other half will have long journeys ahead of them.

Help the American Heart Association get America more active by supporting the 2018 Kentuckiana Heart Walk. The walk promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living for the whole family. The Heart Walk is about creating hope, inspiring change and celebrating success for all who commit to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke in their own lives.

2018 Kentuckiana Heart Walk

Saturday, 8am

Waterfront Park Great Lawn

1 and 3 mile options

Bring your family and well-behaved pets

Heart.org/KentuckianaHeartWalk

Kentucky Opera

Adrian Sanchez and Tanyaradzwa Tawengwa perform with Taylor Burkhardt on the piano.

Kentucky Opera

Mozart's The Magic Flute

Friday and Sunday

The Brown Theater

Tickets start at $20

KYOpera.org

FEAT of Louisville

Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT) of Louisville is a non-profit organization that supports and funds autism programs for the entire family. They're dedicated to easing the autism journey through ongoing support, education and programs.

FEAT was founded in December 1999 by a small group of parents that needed support navigating their children's complex medical problems and educational needs. They're now a group of families with a growing membership.

FEAT of Louisville

Create a Stir About Autism

A Night at the Museum

Friday, September 28, 6:30-Midnight

Frazier History Museum, $125

Tastings from Vincenzo's, silent and live auctions and dancing with 100% Poly

Steampunk look or cocktail attire

FeatOfLouisville.org

