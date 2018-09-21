Stores selling crack kits could lose liquor license

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When community leaders contacted WAVE 3 News about about an action fueling drug use and crime in their neighborhoods, we went undercover in an exclusive investigation on the sale of crack kits by some area convenience stores.
Now, that issue has police and Louisville Metro Council members working for change.
“It was because WAVE 3 News had a story that really showed it to everybody, and it asks the question ‘Why aren’t we doing something about it?’” Metro Council President David James said on Friday.
The update? Convenience stores selling the kits could lose something that’s vital to them: Their liquor license.
Stores live and die by that license. Some Metro Council members believe if it is threatened, the kits won’t be for sale anymore.
WAVE 3 News' John Boel reported multiple times on the issue, finding nine West Louisville convenience stores selling what are known as crack kits: That’s a brown paper bag with a small glass pipe (known as a rose), a copper scrubber (that’s the filter) and sometimes a lighter. They sell from $4 to $7.
Boel and another WAVE 3 employee easily bought the kits, captured on an undercover video.
“You got a rose?” Boel asks the clerk in the video.
“Yeah,” the clerk responds, and grabs the paper bag with the kit inside from under the counter.
The same clerks were then confronted.
“You don’t have me on video selling anything!” one woman, who was captured in the video selling the kits, later responded.
The stores continued sales, even though in Kentucky, the act of selling the kits is a misdemeanor. The threat of getting cited apparently didn’t bother the owners.
Now, some Metro Council members believe when it comes to compliance, liquor is quicker.
“The most valuable thing to a liquor store owner, isn’t the business, it’s that ABC (alcohol) license,” James said.
James and Councilwoman Jessica Green will introduce two amendments to two current ordinances: One stops ABC license holders from having paraphernalia on site. The other would add drug paraphernalia to the Nuisance Ordinance. Police or ABC can cite the store.
“Either they’re going to sell these kits, or they’re going to sell alcohol,” James said, “and I’m pretty sure they’re going to sell alcohol instead of the kits.”
James says Metro Council is working with Louisville Metro police and Alcohol Beverage Control. The amendments, which seem to have a lot of support, will be introduced next Thursday, then discussed the following Monday, October 3.
