Of sunrise, shopping malls, and technological nirvana: A newcomer experiences an Apple launch event

Meanwhile, the line is growing steadily and it’s beginning to turn into an appreciably large crowd. At some point, one of the Apple “Geniuses” comes down the line to geek out with customers over various iPhone features. Up until now, I’ve been steadily assuring myself that I’m cooler than the rest of this bunch, so I sit in silent judgment, until I can no longer resist showing off the pictures I took of my daughter in Paris using the “portrait” mode. Before I know what’s happened, I find myself in a heated debate with the store employee over whether it’s possible to turn off the portrait effect after the fact or something similarly arcane. What the hell has happened to me? I have become what I beheld, and I am not alone. Looking down the line, the natives are beginning to get restless and argumentative. This, then, is why the employees were pushing the oatmeal bars off the airline cart so aggressively. This isn’t their first rodeo, and they’ve apparently learned the hard way that hell hath no fury like a geek whose sugars are low.