WaterStep heads to storm-ravaged Carolinas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From Haiti after the earthquake, to Hurricane Maria that demolished much of Puerto Rico one year ago, WaterStep of Louisville flies in a team that can get clean water flowing almost instantly.
The nonprofit has perfected the minimization of purifying machines that only take up about as much space as the average suitcase.
Now, they won’t be flying--but rather, driving--those devices to a scene of devastation.
They are headed to the Carolinas to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence.
“Technology that WaterStep has is capable of sanitizing water at the rate of 55 gallons per minute. We can do 10,000 gallons of water a day,” WaterStep’s Kurtis Daniels said.
And that’s just one machine.
Drinking water might not be such an issue in the United States, where extensive relief efforts will bring in vast amounts of bottled water. But there are many other needs.
“What if we want to bathe ourselves with the water, how do we get water safe enough to do that? What if we want to use water for sanitation or general purpose cleaning, how do we get that kind of water?” Mark Hogg, the founder and CEO of WaterStep, said
Many shelters will be able to set up portable showers because WaterStep can keep the safe water flowing. And serving food won’t require thousands of bottles of water for cooking and cleaning.
“We can pump them into their cantinas to have water coming out of their faucets,” Daniels said.
While a million or more water bottles never got delivered in Puerto Rico and became unusable, WaterStep gets its devices right to the spot that needs clean water.
WaterStep relies on donations and responding to this disaster will cost a lot less because they won’t need to charter planes. But as they head to the Carolinas, WaterStep employees remember the bonds they forged in Puerto Rico one year ago.
Many cities there still have their clean water devices, with trained personnel that will be ready to jump into action the next time a tragic storm hits, thanks to WaterStep.
