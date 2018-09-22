Bourbon and Beyond’s well-heeled fans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bourbon and Beyond is not your typical music festival, with not your typical fans.
Promoters describe their ticket holders as a highly desirable demographic with average annual incomes exceeding $100,000.
The pairing of bourbon and classic rock appears to be marketing gold.
“I think it’s the combination,” Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents, said. “We’ve designed this to appeal to a demographic and I think it’s resonated.”
Hayes said most ticket holders own homes, have college degrees and good paying jobs.
In its inaugural year, Bourbon and Beyond drew 50,000 people. This year, the Bourbon and Beyond website advertised ticket and hotel packages ranging from $1,725 to $3,375. All packages are listed as sold out.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it was time to add music to the city’s “Bourbonism” marketing mix of food and bourbon.
“Bourbon and Beyond is really an important part of the strategy of growth we have for our city,” Fischer said.
Bourbon expert and author Fred Minnick said the event is also important to continued growth in the bourbon industry.
“Without an effort to bring in new consumers,” Minnick said, “we will lose the new consumers to Canadian whiskey, to scotch and dare I say vodka?"
