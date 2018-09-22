Car hits house in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car has hit a house in Pleasure Ridge Par, Metrosafe confirms.
A call came in around 6:32 p.m. of a vehicle vs. a house in the 12000 block of Valleymeadow Way in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
The call was originally reported as a hit-and-run, but Metrosafe said the homeowner detained one of the car’s occupants.
Witnesses at the scene told WAVE 3 News that the homeowner caught one of the people inside the car.
The Louisville Metro Police Department was on the scene and investigating the incident, Metrosafe said.
No injuries were reported.
