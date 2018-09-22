Colonel Young monument planned for Portland park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With plans to bring a piece of history into a Portland park, community leaders got together on Saturday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony.
The Buffalo Soldiers of Kentucky are raising money for a monument of Colonel Charles Young to display in the park named after him on Lytle Street.
“He went from slavery to West Point to becoming the first African American colonel, so he deserves to be honored,” said John Taylor Jr., president of the Buffalo Soldiers of Kentucky.
Young was born in Mays Lick, Kentucky. He went on to become the highest ranking black officer in the army during World War I.
“Culture is everything,” Taylor said. “It’s your family, so, kids should know where their family comes from and what they’ve accomplished in life. That way they don’t fall behind in society and feel like they’re nothing. Every child is something.”
The park was built on the site of the former Charles Young School, one of the first schools for black students in the U.S.
“He’s a great source of inspiration for all people in our country, white people, black people--shows what’s possible when you get after it and you overcome odds” said Mayor Greg Fischer.
Taylor wants the kids who play in the park to see everything they can be, too.
“You’ve got to look at society today, we have a high crime rate, we have a high murder rate. You know, if you could look at a person like Colonel Charles Young and how he conducted his life, then we can alleviate some of these problems,” Taylor said.
The group needs to raise $1,700 for the monument. To donate, click here.
