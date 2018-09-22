Father of captured fugitive speaks following sons arrest

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The father of a fugitive captured on Friday talks about his sons arrest and how he lived in the wild for days.
Craig Christy said he’s happy his son was captured safely.
“Nobody’s hurt and we can start working on getting his life back together and we’re just ecstatic right now," Craig said.
Shawn Christy was captured in Mansfield on Friday, five days after he was last seen.
His father, Craig spoke to Cleveland 19′s Shannon Houser on Thursday and asked his son to surrender. On Friday he said his son had been found.
“He has malnutrition. He had a limp, but he was going to get check out, but otherwise, he was safe,” Craig said.
Shawn Christy was last seen in Mansfield on Sunday after crashing a stolen car. Since crashing a stolen car in Mansfield, it’s believed he was living in the woods. His father Craig said he’s not surprised his son was able to survive in the wild this long, based on the training he’s had.
“There’s a lot of wild edibles. There’s wild medicinals, if you get sick or get a headache or something. There’s always small game that you can capture,” Craig explained.
The hunt for Shawn Christy began in his homestate of Pennsylvania where federal authorities say he threatened President Trump and other officials.
Craig says his son was running because of injustice about a case involving the former mayor of MacAdoo.
“He’s captured, but this is the beginning. This is when the real fight starts,” Craig said.
Just hours before his capture, Craig says he talked to his son via Facebook messenger. Shawn responds to his fathers requests to turn himself in by saying, “I’ll be in touch.”
“I knew when he contacted us today that something might happen," Craig said. He added, “I would hope that maybe because we were talking on there, that maybe it kicked in to kind of just, you know, turn himself in or at least kind of surrender peacefully."
Shawn was found with a knife and gun on him. Schools in the area were locked down and canceled as federal authorities searched the area.
Craig said he son was never a danger to anyone.
“We’re just so happy. He’s safe with the winter coming in and with his physical condition right now we’re just glad he’s getting taken care of," Craig said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.