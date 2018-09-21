Indiana trooper fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with teen girl

VERSAILLES, Ind. (FOX19) An Indiana State Police trooper has been fired for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.
Sgt. Matthew Simmons was fired Sept. 4 for unbecoming conduct and for conveying false information to a supervisor, according to records released Friday to FOX19 NOW.
A memo from ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter states Simmons gave false information about his conduct and interactions with a 14-year-old girl who’s a child molestation victim.
During an internal investigation interview, his termination documents state, he told a sergeant “that he did not touch the female juvenile’s face with his thumbs after discussing with her that thumbs reminded her of a penis, when in fact, he did touch her face with his thumbs after discussing with her that thumbs reminded her of a penis."
A police disciplinary panel found Simmons discussed details of the molestation case with the girl and continued meeting with her in late 2016 after being told to distance himself from that case.
Police say Simmons also falsely claimed he accidentally reset his cellphone while mowing the lawn: "...he was mowing and put his cell phone in his shorts pocket, the phone made contact through his shorts and pressed the pin code in and when he was done, his cell phone had completed a factory reset, when in fact, the cell phone did not reset itself....”
The cybercrimes investigator was an 11-year department veteran who worked out of southeastern Indiana’s Versailles district.
Bartholomew County prosecutors reviewed the allegations and declined to file criminal charges.
Copyright 2018 FOX19 NOW and Associated Press. All rights reserved.