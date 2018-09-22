Local Chick-fil-A serves 178 cars in an hour, breaks drive-thru record

Employees at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A hold up a sign bearing their record-breaking stats.
By Erin O'Neil | September 22, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated September 22 at 5:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three cars a minute. That’s how fast the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-a drive-thru served customers between the hours of 12-1 p.m. on Friday.

The numbers add up to a whole lot of waffle fries and sandwiches. The total number of cars served was a record-breaking 178.

Customers flooded social media with praise for the local franchise, applauding everything from the speed of the line to the efficiency of the kitchen.

“The one think I like about that Chick-fil-A is even if the line is wrapped around the building, it moves very quickly always,” Theresa Key said on Facebook.

“When you can get 10-12 cars through in less than six minutes, the number is unlimited. I timed you all one day,” customer Denise Walls said on Facebook.

The Louisville fast-food favorite has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on Facebook.

