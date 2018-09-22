Local Chick-fil-A serves 178 cars in an hour, breaks drive-thru record

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three cars a minute. That’s how fast the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-a drive-thru served customers between the hours of 12-1 p.m. on Friday.
The numbers add up to a whole lot of waffle fries and sandwiches. The total number of cars served was a record-breaking 178.
Customers flooded social media with praise for the local franchise, applauding everything from the speed of the line to the efficiency of the kitchen.
“The one think I like about that Chick-fil-A is even if the line is wrapped around the building, it moves very quickly always,” Theresa Key said on Facebook.
“When you can get 10-12 cars through in less than six minutes, the number is unlimited. I timed you all one day,” customer Denise Walls said on Facebook.
The Louisville fast-food favorite has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on Facebook.
