Louisville Catholic church celebrates 145 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A church in the heart of the Highlands is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend.
The parish at St. Brigid Catholic Church is marking 145 years as a Catholic Community in Louisville on Sunday.
St. Brigid is located at the corner of Hepburn and Baxter Avenues. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz will celebrate with a 10:15 a.m. Sunday mass and there will be an all-class reunion in the Goetz Center after the mass.
Father Gary Padgett said they are always looking for new members.
“One of our most active projects is actively engaging the local Highlands community, the larger Louisville community on many different kinds of levels and become a place where people say I would like to worship there,” Father Gary Padgett said.
For more information on St. Brigid Catholic Church click or tap here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.