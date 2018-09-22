Quarterback change doesn’t spark UofL; Cards embarrassed at Virginia

(WAVE) - Local talk radio hosts were projecting a seven- or eight-win season heading into UofL’s 2018 football campaign, but after Saturday’s lackluster loss at Virginia, the Cards might have a hard time reaching .500.
Louisville could only muster 214 yards of offense in dropping its ACC opener in Charlottesville, Va., 27-3.
Redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham, who replaced Jawon Pass at quarterback in each of UofL’s last two games -- both wins -- was announced as the starter earlier in the week, but that didn’t solve Louisville’s offensive struggles. In the first half, the Cards' four possessions ended in two punts, an interception and on downs.
Things weren’t much better in the second half. After a field goal cut UofL’s deficit to 6-3 early in the third quarter, the Cards' last four possessions ended in an interception, a punt, a lost fumble and again on downs.
“The offense didn’t do our part,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino told reporters after the game.
Cunningham finished with 35 yards passing and a team-high 26 yards rushing. Pass came on in relief and threw for 113 yards. Each quarterback threw an interception.
Petrino didn't commit to either signalcaller for next week's home game against Florida State.
“It’s hard to go back and forth,” he said. “So we have to work it out.”
Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) doesn’t have any problems at the quarterback position. Junior college transfer Bryce Perkins threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a team-best 78 yards and another score.
The Cards and Seminoles match 2-2 records at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.