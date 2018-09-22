September 21, 2018

More than anything else, the Kidney Walk is about people. It's about patients, families, and people that are at risk. It's about people walking with the intention to help improve and extend people's lives. It's about all of the people across the country raising money that is vital in helping the National Kidney Foundation educate and create conversation about kidney disease, kidney health, etc.
The Kidney Walk is the nation's largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease. Walks are held in many communities with more than 85,000 walkers.
Louisville Kidney Walk
Sunday, Cardinal Stadium
Registration at 1 PM
Walk Start at 2 PM
Chris Bundy, Artistic Director of TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana, talks about the upcoming performance of A Man of No Importance.
Theatreworks of Southern Indiana is an inclusive, non-profit community arts center. They offer a performance space for local artists, an outlet for directors and actors, offer entertainment to the community, and promote the education of arts in the area.
The theatre is housed in a renovated 1837 bank building in downtown New Albany.
TheatreWorks of SoIN
203 E. Main Street, New Albany
(812) 725-7601
A Man of No Importance
Sept. 26 - 30, & Oct. 3 - 6 at 7:30 p.m.
& Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m.
$16/$18
If you're getting married soon and are ready to find the perfect dress, head over to Couture Closet Bridal Boutique. They'll help you find the one right for you, no matter your style, shape, or size.
Couture Closet Bridal Boutique
123 East Main Street
La Grange, Kentucky
Tuesday & Wednesday, 11am-5pm
Thursday, 11am-8pm
Friday & Saturday, 10am-5pm
Appointments are Required
(502) 225-0305
