Strike ends at Four Roses distillery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Unions representing Four Roses workers and the company have reached a tentative agreement, ending a 14-day strike, the Greater Louisville Labor Council and Four Roses Bourbon said on Friday.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Four Roses issued a statement Friday evening, stating positive progress was made at the negotiating table and an agreement had been reached with unanimous union board endorsement. The distillery said it was looking forward to beginning full production again soon.
In a social media post on Friday afternoon, the GLCLC announced ‘victory’ for Four Roses workers.
Workers walked off the job on Friday, Sept. 7, saying contract negotiations had stalled.
About 50 members of three different unions representing workers at the main facility in Lawrenceburg and and in Cox Creek, the UFCW 10D, UFCW 23D and SEIU/NCFO, were on strike.
Labor groups and the Four Roses company had issues coming to an agreement over a proposed two-tiered benefits system in workers' latest contracts.
The strike began on Sept. 7.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.