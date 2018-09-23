City of Louisville cancels second day of Bourbon & Beyond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second day of Bourbon & Beyond has been canceled by the city of Louisville.
According to a press release sent early Sunday morning, the festival site, Champions Park, has been declared unsafe.
“The cumulative effect of the persistent rain has made it impossible to adequately prepare the grounds to hold a second consecutive festival day. It’s always difficult to make a decision like this, but safety has to be first and foremost,” said Marty Storch, Director Of Special Events, City Of Louisville.
“Our team worked so hard to bring an unprecedented festival experience to Louisville. While it is disappointing to have to cancel Day 2, we think the 25,000 fans who braved the weather got a real feeling for where this festival is headed. We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to keep the festival going on Saturday,” Danny Hayes, CEO of festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents added.
Louder Than Life, which takes place September 28-30, is unaffected, according to festival producers. It will go on as planned. If conditions change, WAVE 3 News will let viewers know on-air, and on the WAVE 3 News mobile app.
As a result of the cancellation, tickets will be refunded.
- Sunday Single Day Ticket—100% refund of ticket price
- Two-day Weekend Ticket — 50% refund of ticket price
- Hotel + Ticket Packages—50% refund of ticket price.
- Camping Passes—50% refund of ticket price
The above refunds apply to all GA, VIP, Beyond VIP and camping tickets at the originally purchased price level.
For those who purchased via Front Gate Tickets via internet or phone, refunds will be processed automatically. Organizers say ticket holders should allow up to 3 weeks for charges to be processed.
For those who purchased at the box office on site Saturday, click here.
For any further questions or assistance, click here.
