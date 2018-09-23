Cure CF’s Annual CRAFT Event To Combine Fundraising and Local Food and Drink

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cure CF’s annual event CRAFT is set to take place on October 13.
CRAFT was created in 2015 by Cure CF, a local non-profit started to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. On October 13 from 7 p.m to 10 p.m., guests at CRAFT will have access to craft beers and bourbon and local food.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States. CF leads to life-threatening lung infections and obstructs the pancreas and stops natural enzymes from helping the body break down and absorb food. Fundraising and research efforts have improved the treatment, but there is always room to improve.
With improvement in mind, a small group of parents started Cure CF, all connecting over the difficulties they faced as parents of children with CF. Since then they’ve partnered with Norton Children’s Hospital and many other organizations.
Tickets start at $65 dollars for general admission, up to $95 for VIP. 100% of proceeds from this event will be donated to local and national organizations funding Cystic Fibrosis research.
