Family Feud auditions held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of families tried out for Family Feud today at the Kentucky Expo Center.
The tryouts included a shortened version of the game, with contestants' families playing against each other.
To participate, applicants had to have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
The families auditioning today said their strategy was to just have fun--and be loud. A good strategy, since producers said they were looking for families who had energy and enthusiasm.
“This has been a life-long passion of ours. And our grandmother always watched the show when we were younger together,” Sara Dansby said. “She wanted us to get on the show and she thought it would be great, so we’re trying to make that dream come alive. I know she’s smiling down from heaven right now.”
The next season of Family Feud will start taping in spring and the episodes will air in September 2019.
The show airs on WAVE 3 News weekdays at 4 p.m.
