Following bad loss at UVA, Petrino looks ahead to FSU matchup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Not wasting any time following UofL’s disappointing loss at Virginia on Saturday, coach Bobby Petrino shared his game plan for next week’s home game against Florida State.
On Sunday’s “Inside the Cards,” Petrino told WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor what the keys to the game will be against the Seminoles.
“The first thing we have to do is have a great week of practice,” he said. “We’ve got to come out and execute on offense, get our timing where it needs to be, make good throws and good catches in practice, and get to the game with confidence that we know what we’re doing and we can go execute.”
The Cards are 0-1 in the ACC; FSU is 0-2. Among the Seminoles' struggles this year is a lack of protection for junior quarterback Deondre Francois. Florida State will be trying to break a two-game losing streak to UofL.
“Defensively, it’s going to be real important that we pressure and hit the quarterback and sack the quarterback,” Petrino said. “In their losses this year, they’ve given up sacks and hits on the quarterback. Some of our success the last couple of years (against Florida State) has been (because of us being) able to pressure and get after their quarterback. So we’re going to have to do that.”
Louisville and FSU will match 2-2 overall records at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
“Offensively, we’ve got to run the football,” said Petrino, whose team rushed for only 66 yards on 29 carries in Saturday’s 27-3 loss at Virginia. “The games that (FSU has) lost, (their opponents) have established the run and been able to physically run the ball, particularly in the second half, and that’s something where we must improve on offense.”
Petrino also said despite the early-season struggles, his players are still upbeat and trying to stay confident.
“It’s always hard when you lose a game, and that’s one of the things that athletics teaches you, is that you’ve got to be able to bounce back, you’ve got to be resilient,” he said.
ESPN’s win predictor gives FSU a 55-45 percent edge to win the game.
