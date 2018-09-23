Forecast: Soggy, cool weather continues

ALERTS
- Flash Flood Watch along the Ohio River and east of I-65 until 8 PM
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Don’t put away the rain gear yet. Rain continues to fall across the area this morning. This batch of showers will continue its northeastward journey throughout the morning.
Eventually we’ll see drier, but still cloudy, conditions for the afternoon; a few showers are still possible across south central Kentucky this afternoon and evening. One to three inches of rain is possible with this round of rain.
Highs today will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s once again. Clouds remain overnight as temperatures struggle to fall; lows will sit in the low 60s.
Multiple rounds of rain are expected for the start of the workweek. The stalled front to our south will lift back north as a warm front on Monday, bringing showers back to WAVE Country Monday morning. The rain becomes scattered Monday afternoon and evening before a cold front brings even more widespread rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.
With all of this rain, flooding is a concern. Up to 5 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday night with locally higher totals possible.
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Morning Rain (80%). Scattered PM Showers (40%). HIGH: 70°
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few Showers. LOW: 64°
MONDAY: Cloudy. Showers (70%). HIGH: 76°
