Ooooh, that Snell! UK running back leads upset of Mississippi State

(WAVE) - UK’s Benny Snell raced for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn a close game with SEC West bully Mississippi State into a rout at Kroger Field on Saturday night.
Snell actually scored all four of Kentucky’s touchdowns in his team’s 28-7 upset of the No. 14 Bulldogs.
The junior running back ran 25 times for 165 yards. His touchdown runs covered 2, 1, 36 and 23 yards.
The 36-yard score came midway through the final quarter, and was the first play from scrimmage following Tyrell Ajian’s interception of MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.
Snell then put the game away with his 23-yard scamper down the right side with just 3:45 left.
Mississippi State came in as the more physical team -- on paper, at least -- but Kentucky took a smash-mouth approach to dismantling its guests, en route to the school’s first 2-0 SEC record since 1977.
The Wildcats outrushed MSU, 229-56, and held the Bulldogs to 201 total yards. The visitors didn’t do themselves any favors, taking 16 penalties for 139 yards.
UK is 4-0 overall, and would seem a likely candidate for this week’s Top 25 polls when they’re released Sunday.
Snell passed Mark Higgs on Kentucky’s all-time rushing list. He’s now ranked fourth, with 2,964 yards, just 32 behind No. 3 Rafael Little. He’s also now the school’s all-time leader for touchdowns scored (38).
Kentucky welcomes South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
