Shively Ladies Club hosts prom for seniors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was prom night tonight, but not for high school students.
Men and women age 60 and older dressed up in their Saturday best and went to prom.
The Shively Ladies Club and Councilwoman Maria Johnson planned the prom for senior citizens at St. Stephen United Church of Christ.
There was food, dancing (of course) and door prizes. A king and queen were announced, too.
“I had three sisters call me and say they didn’t get to attend their prom," Councilwoman Maria Johnson said. “So they are looking forward to coming to this prom. We have boutonnières and everything so it’s just been really wonderful.”
Councilwoman Johnson said she has put on several events like this for senior citizens in the area to allow them to get out for a few hours at a time, meet other people and have fun.
