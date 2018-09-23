UK cracks top 25 rankings for first time since 2007

(WAVE) - Kentucky joined college football’s top 25 for the first time in 11 years Sunday, checking in at No. 17 in this week’s USA Today coaches' poll.
UK improved to 4-0 by defeating then-No. 14 Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell to No. 19.
Benny Snell scored all four of Kentucky’s touchdowns, including twice in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats to the 28-7 triumph.
Saturday’s win was UK’s second over a top 25 team; the Wildcats won at then-No. 25 Florida in Week 2. Kentucky is 2-0 in the SEC.
UK’s appearance in the top 25 is the school’s first since 2007, when the Cats started 5-0 and then 6-1 after an upset of then-No. 1 LSU. Kentucky climbed all the way to No. 8 in the rankings before dropping four of its final five regular-season games.
The Wildcats welcome South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) to Kroger Field on Saturday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.