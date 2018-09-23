University of Kentucky football team to give game ball to family of 4-year-old hit, killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky’s football team is honoring the life of a four-year-old that was hit and killed last weekend near Kroger Field.
Marco Shemwell was with his father during the game, when he was hit by a vehicle on Cooper Drive while waiting to cross the road. 18-year-old UK student Jacob Heil was arrested and charged with DUI, according to Lexington Police.
After UK’s win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Coach Mark Stoops announced the game ball would be presented to Shemwell’s family, WLEX reports.
“Glad we played well for Marco and the Shemwell family. We’re delivering the game ball to the Shemwell family.” Stoops said during the post-game press conference.
Stoops, members of the UK football team, members of the UK police department, UK Health Care and PICU team and other first responders will serve as honorary pallbearers at the funeral on Monday, according to Shemwell’s obituary.
Shemwell’s visitation will be Sunday, September 23 from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM; his funeral will be held Monday at noon.
A moment of silence was held for the Shemwell family before Saturday’s game.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.