Alert Day Status 9.24.18

We remain under an Alert Day status until Wednesday morning. This is due to multiple threats that will be disruptive to travel and certainly will impact outdoor plans.
Here is the breakdown of what to expect...
FLOOD POTENTIAL
Flash Flood WATCH is out for most of our counties in WAVE Country through Wednesday afternoon. Some areas have already picked up 2-5″ of rain the past couple of days and another 2-4″ is expected through Wednesday AM. Some locations will see higher totals than that due to thunderstorm intensity.
Please, turn around--don’t drown! These heavy rain events will take place at night and day.
Keep an eye on your yards/basements if you normally run into flooding issues.
SEVERE POTENTIAL
Two main periods to watch for this.
1- This afternoon across central KY. A warm front is moving in from the south bringing our current heavy rain with it. As it lifts north, the air will still warm into the 70s across KY. New development of thunderstorms is expected after 4pm that could lead to damaging winds or even a brief tornado. This is all still a low-end risk setup, but still one we need to watch.
2- Tuesday night (late) into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. This is the main cold front moving in. The winds aloft certainly support severe thunderstorms. The timing of overnight helps in decreasing that threat. So this is another setup that isn’t over high in potential, but still needs to be watch. Those closer to the stronger wind fields aloft (mainly north of Louisville) will run a greater risk for a few warnings due to high winds. We will watch this setup carefully as any change in timing of this front could add more fuel to the picture and therefore increase the threats a bit more.
Make sure to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App as we keep you posted on this very busy 60 hour period ahead...
